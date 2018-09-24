Carvin Winans – Once In A Lifetime

Multi-Grammy award-winning recording artist and songwriter Carvin Winans has released a new single entitled “Once in a Lifetime.” The song is the first track from Winans’ debut solo album, In The Softest Way, which will arrive at the top of 2019.

“Once in a Lifetime” is a steppin’-worthy groove full of exhalation for a once-in-a-lifetime lover. “But you came along, I felt a love so strong / you did everything so differently / Like a precious gift so rare, even hold me up in prayer, I know this can’t happen twice,” he sings on the first verse.

Carvin launched his career over 30 years ago with his brothers as part of the iconic group, The Winans, but he’s always desired to release a solo album. When talking about his first solo album, Winans says, “I am truly humbled and honored that for my first solo album God blessed me to work with some of the most talented and gifted people on the planet…Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Kenny G, Tommy Sims, Carlos Battey and last but not least, my wife Chérie Winans…just to name a few! I pray my fans enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed making it!”

Stream “Once in a Lifetime” below:

In 2013, Carvin Winans formed a new group,3 Winans Brothers, with his brothers BeBe Winans and Marvin Winans. The next year they released an acclaimed self-titled album, which garnered an NAACP Image Award.

