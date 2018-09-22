Raheem DeVaughn Drops New Video ‘What It Feels Like’

On Friday (Sept. 21), Raheem Devaughn released a music video for the single, “What It Feels Like,” a song from his highly-anticipated sixth studio album, “Decade of A Love King (#DOALK),” available on October 19th.

“‘What It Feels Like’ was written by Raheem Devaughn and produced by Wendell “Mista Grinch” Hanes and “Jazzy Yo” of Volition. The flashback music video is directed by Chris Scholar.

“#WIFL is the flashback story of how two people first met and years later they run into each other and simply take it all the way back to that special day,” says Raheem. “I am extra excited about the #WIFL video because it is produced in conjunction with a youth program “Hands on the Future” that trains youth 14-23 year olds and prepares them for the entertainment industry. The Chris Scholar music-directed video was shot at a local food chain restaurant name Z-Burger; supported by the DC government (OCFTME) and Chi-Squared LLC. It was a very unified effort to tell my love flashback story. So ‘What It Feels Like’felt great.”

#DOALK (Decade of A Love King) is available for pre-orders now via Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.

“What It Feels Like” follows Raheem’s previous single, “Don’t Come Easy.” Watch “What It Feels Like” below: