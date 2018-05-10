Raheem DeVaughn Drops New Single, ‘Don’t Come Easy’

Raheem DeVaughn returns with his mellow and eargasmic sounds in the form of “Don’t Come Easy,” a bouncy and sultry ballad with a relationship storyline.

On the offering, the self-proclaimed The Love King oozes with emotions as he declares his love for his special lady through delicious lyrics and intoxicating melodies.

“Love, don’t come that easy,” DeVaughn sings. “You gotta put in work for days / you gotta make sure that you can change.”

The new song comes on the heels of several releases through DeVaughn’s Jackin’ for Beats remixes series and serves as the first single from his forthcoming album, Decade of a Love King, which follows 2015’s Love Sex Passion.

DeVaughn recently took to Instagram to share his new state of mind: “13 years later I asked myself “What’s a sound without a look & what’s a look without a sound” Always bet on yourself & let your ART reflect your STYLE & GRACE and vice versa❗(Please Note) From this day forward refer to me as Raheem DeVaughn The Love King Of R&B unless it’s @crossrhodes368 or @raheemandthecrankcrusaders related,” he wrote.