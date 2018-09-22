Kody – Time To Waste

American singer/songwriter Kody recently released his newest single “Time To Waste.” Accompanied by a music video, “Time To Waste” serves as Kody’s lead single from his upcoming album.

An up-tempo track, “Time To Waste” catches a listener’s attention with its dance-worthy track and insightful lyrics. The song describes spending extra time with that someone special. With lyrics like, “Girl you got my attention, tell me what are your intentions, cause I got a couple things in mind. So, the party’s ending or it could be just beginning, we can take it to your place or mine,” Kody establishes the mood to pursue his love interest further. The accompanying visuals also set the tone for the fun-loving single.

Fueled and impassioned with talent, Kody left his home in Tampa Florida and moved to Atlanta, Georgia to build a strong foundation that would help catapult his music career. His explosive personality and ability to capture audiences have thrust him onto theater stages.

His undeniable charisma and unique sound – a perfect blend of modern day pop and soul, keeps you wanting more. Kody has always had a passion for music, the eldest of a military family, embraced the various cultural experiences to which relocating exposed him. New friends would come and go but eh music always made a lasting deposit that Kody taps into daily. His lyrical genius spans from nostalgic stories of young love to full grown heartache and pain that only his soulful, silky tone can melt away.

Kody’s love for listening to many different genres combined into the fresh sound you hear today. His inspirations include Brian McKnight, Justin Timberlake, Anthony Hamilton, and Bruno Mars to name a few. When he presents himself to the public he puts everything into his music. “I always intend to release a significant statement to my audience. I want an everlasting memory – an everlasting message”. Putting everything into his music displays who Kody is at the core. Whether he is experiencing joy, hurt or struggles, real life is what Kody aims to capture and release his music.

Kody’s latest single “Time To Waste” is the first song off of his upcoming project. It’s currently available on all streaming platforms.

