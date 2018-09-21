Sevyn Streeter Samples The Gap Band On New Bop, ‘Yernin’

Have you been wondering where Sevyn Streeter has been? She’s been in the lab cooking up more bops for your musical meal. Sevyn is working on a new project titled Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz.

Today (Sept 21), she drops “Yernin,” a new single produced by Kevin “KP” Pridgen, which serves as an ode to 80s R&B/funk trio The Gap Band and their hit “Yearning for Your Love.”

The song was featured on the latest episode of HBO’s “Insecure” and features Sevyn going in with a rap-like flow. “Yuh, yuh, I don’t give a fuck / Nah, all these n***as wanna fuck / Now, always trying to keep in touch / For now, like a n***a be in love / For the night,” she sings.

Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz will follow her 2017 debut Girl Disrupted, and is slated to arrive later this year.