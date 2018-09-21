Ella Mai Reveals Cover Art & Release Date of Self-Titled Debut Album

Ella Mai dominated both the charts and radio with her top 10 hit “Boo’d Up” this year. She recently followed it up with a new single called “Trip” and now, the British bombshell has unveiled the cover art and release date of her forthcoming self-titled debut album.

October 12th is the date set for the release of Ella Mai, the singer-songwriter’s highly anticipated LP. The opus is executive produced by DJ Mustard and, according to the pre-order page, includes a healthy 16 tracks including a bonus track called “Naked.”

The album cover finds Ella rocking her glorious mane and a faux fur as she sits on a velvety, pink couch to match.

Pre-order Ella Mai HERE.