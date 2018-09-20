The Chainsmokers – This Feeling Ft. Kelsea Ballerini (Lyric Video)

Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers tap pop songstress Kelsea Ballerini for their latest single, “This Feeling,” available now via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records.

On the collaboration with Kelsea, The Chainsmokers said, “She’s incredibly genuine and talented, we were drawn to her for those reasons and many more.”

Ballerini adds, “I’m such a fan of these guys as people, artists, and songwriters. I’ve covered a few of their songs on different tours and as far as collaborators, they’ve always been at the top of my list! I’m really excited for people to hear our worlds blend in ‘This Feeling’.”

“This Feeling” follows recently released single “Side Effects” featuring Emily Warren, which has achieved Top 15 Pop Radio airplay and is already approaching 150 million combined global streams to date. The two tracks, along with recent releases “Save Yourself,” “Somebody,” “Sick Boy,” “You Owe Me” and “Everybody Hates Me,” represent the latest chapter in The Chainsmokers’ ongoing building album, entitled Sick Boy.

The Chainsmokers have also been nominated for a 2018 American Music Award in the “Favorite Electronic/Dance Artist” category. The 2018 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9 at 8PM ET on ABC.

Alex and Drew will continue to tour across the globe throughout the remainder of 2018. For a full list of shows, visit http://www.thechainsmokers.com/shows.