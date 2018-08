Artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers enlist Emily Warren on the vocals for their latest dance-able single “Side Effects.”

Directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, the visual finds a hotel employee (played by actress Camila Mendes of The CW’s hit breakout drama ‘Riverdale)’ dancing her way through the night shift.

“Side Effects” is available now via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records.

Watch the visual below: