Miami Singer/Songwriter Barachi Taps Tory Lanez For “Wifey”

Last we heard from Barachi is back in September 2017 when he released the visual for the single, “Tell Me.” Now, the Miami R&B singer/songwriter returns with the newbie, “Wifey” featuring Grammy-nominated artist Tory Lanez.

Unlike NEXT’s classic hit of the same name, Barachi’s “Wifey” bypasses the traditional love song for a more RnBass/street vibe. Produced by ForeignTek (Bryson Tiller, Travis Scott), the duo show great chemistry, in search of their ideal soulmate over a bouncy, uptempo soundscape.

“Wifey” is the first release from Barachi’s upcoming self-titled album, due out later this year.

Get familiar with Barachi and dive into his new single “Wifey.”