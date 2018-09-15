Critically-acclaimed, Detroit-raised and LA-based R&B singer/songwriter Eryn Allen Kane shares a new single entitled “Feel The Need.” The song heralds the arrival of her forthcoming eight-track EP, Imperial Soul, arriving at all digital platforms on September 28th.

“Feel The Need” bolsters an eargasmic vibe as Kane soulful strikes at the heartstrings with her emotion-filled and buttery delivery. She immediately hypnotizes once the hook takes hold.

Listen below:



That spirit carries through Imperial Soul from its lush “Intro” through the plaintive and poetic “Hummingbird” and powerful closer “With You.”

Check out the full tracklisting of Imperial Soul below and download/purchase “Feel The Need” HERE.

1. “Intro”

2. “Feel The Need”

3. “Fragile”

4. “Spare Some Change”

5. “Gill Interlude”

6. “Hummingbird”

7. “Let Me Breath”

8. “With You”