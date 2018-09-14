Khalid Tributes His Hometown On New Single, ‘Better’

R&B artist Khalid has come a long way from his hometown of El Paso, Texas, earning Grammy nominations for his critically-acclaimed debut American Teen, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots — he dedicates his new single “Better” to his Texan hometown.

“With love, to the 915,” he writes on the cover art. The song is a soulful groove that has Khalid reflecting on a new relationship, singing “Nothing feels better than this.”

The song comes after Khalid received the key to his hometown. “This is such a huge honor,” said Khalid. “It’s truly nothing I would’ve ever imagined. Never really felt like I belonged or had a home before I moved to El Paso.”

In related news, Khalid and Normani’s hit single “Love Lies” is now No. 1 on pop radio.

Life is getting better and better for Khalid! Stream “Better” below: