Damien Will – Tell Yo Friends

Singer/Songwriter Damien Will recently released his latest single “Tell Yo Friends.” Produced by Bradd Young, “Tell Yo Friends” is a sexy song that expresses Damien’s infatuation with a love interest while simultaneously showing off his vocal range.

The lyrics talk about a love interest that is so into what Damien does for her that she can’t help but brag to her friends and ultimately the world about the experience. Though the lyrics talk about a sexual encounter, the song goes beyond just sex and becomes an affirmation for how people, especially girls, tell their friends everything that happens when they have any type of relations with someone.

“These lyrics were inspired from a wild and passionate night,” says Damien. “Basically after a few rounds of lovemaking, I decided to make us something to eat; well when I was walking back into the room, I overheard her on the phone telling her friend about the night she was having. That’s when I bust into the room singing ‘Ya might not wanna say too much ’cause she might wanna feel my touch.’ The next day while in the studio, my producer was making a track and I was telling him and a few of my friends about my night, I told them how I bust through the door singing and it fit the track and before you know it I had a hit, ‘Tell Yo Friends.’ Although we might not admit it, we all tell our friends some things, and that’s what I hope my fans can relate to.”

Damien Will is an American singer/songwriter, widely known for his charismatic personality and musical talent. Born in the small town of Indianola, Mississippi, Damien is no stranger to hardship, at an early age, he turned to music to heal his soul. After the passing of his father at the tender age of 10 years old and the separation of his mother; Damien was moved to St. Louis to be under the care of distant family.

Damien has received many accomplishments including being nominated and winning the St. Louis Hot List Award in August of 2011; Hottest male R&B artist 2015 nominee; Hottest New Single 2016 nominee; and opened for various artist such as August Alsina, Jacquees, Bobby V, Murphy Lee, Jeff Hamilton, and J Traxx just to name a few.

“Tell Yo Friends” is available on all digital music platforms now.

Martel S. Sharpe