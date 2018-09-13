Nao Yoshioka Tells “The Truth” on New Single

Today (Sept. 13), Japanese soul-singer Nao Yoshioka debuts the head-nodding funky title track from her new album, The Truth, due out this Friday, September 14th. Produced by Emmy winning and Grammy-nominated Khari Mateen (The Roots, Jill Scott), the song is about never giving up on your aspirations.

“Khari is very true to himself and his art which is why I really wanted him to do the title track. He’s the most artistic producer I’ve ever worked with and it was a dream to collaborate,” explains Nao Yoshioka. “Every time I sing the song’s lyrics ‘never lose that feeling, never lose that you know to be true’ it awakens a strong feeling deep inside me. Sometimes in our lives we get a bit lost, so I hope that this song awakens the listeners pure emotions too.”

The Truth will feature collaborations with Khari Mateen (The Roots, Jill Scott), Swizz Beatz’s protégé Musicman Ty, and Grammy-nominated songstress Carolyn Malachi.

Next up is the release of Nao’s next music video, “Spark.”