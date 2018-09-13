Mariah Carey Sends An Ex Packing In New Single ‘GTFO’

As promised, Mariah Carey dropped her new single “GTFO” this morning (Sept. 13), a track from her upcoming 15th album, due out later this year.

Produced by Nineteen85 (Drake, Nicki Minaj, R. Kelly, Travis Scott), the song features a slow-simmering track given dimension by Mariah’s fluid melody and harmonies. On the song, the diva coos lyrics about kicking an ex-lover to the curb.

“How about you get the f*ck out? / How about you take your things and be on your merry way?” she suggests to a former flame.

According to Carey in a statement, this single is just a fun appetizer for fans until the album’s proper single “With You” is released on Oct. 5. “[I wanted to] give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” she states in the release.

Listen below: