The New York Fashion Week fight between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj last weekend had every one shakin’ their heads and asking, “can’t we all just get along?”

Kelly Rowland wasn’t fond of the drama, and the former Destiny’s Child star is advising fellow female entertainers to stop feuding and focus on the fight for equality. Rowland told E! News that instead of fighting each other, women should fight a sexist system, instead.

Rowland stated she’s not taking sides in the Cardi/Nicki drama, but it’s clear she was on her friend Serena Williams’ side when the tennis star accused umpire Carlos Ramos of sexist actions. Ramos penalized Williams during the finals of the 2018 US Open last weekend for violating the tournament’s code of conduct, claiming male tennis stars violate the code but do not get penalized.

“I think in a time where Serena Williams is fighting for equality – I love both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and I think that they are extremely talented – and in a time when she is fighting for women’s equality, we just can’t be fighting,” she sighed. “There’s no time for us as women to fight and they are just so talented and I just genuinely love them both so much, but it’s just not the time. We have way bigger issues as women, you know what I mean?”