Tinashe To Vie For Mirror Ball On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

You may know Tinashe for her hip-hop choreography, but she’ll be flexing her waltzing muscles soon on the 27th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The season 27 cast was announced on Good Morning America this morning (Sept. 12), and the 25-year-old R&B singer has been paired with professional dancer Brandon K. Strong.

She also made the announcement on her IG page, posting a picture of herself and her dance partner Strong in a ballroom pose with the caption, “The rumors are true! 🤩 Catch me on this season of Dancing with the Stars! #DWTS.”

Some fans seem to be baffled as to why Tinashe would participate in DWTS at this point in her career — she released her sophomore album, Joyride, in April, and she recently dropped a few buzz tracks including, “Throw a Fit” and “Like I Used To.” She’s also working on a mixtape called Nashe.

But the 25-year-old has expressed frustration in the past regarding her music career, so it’s understandable she’d get a side hustle to secure a bag right quick.

Season 27 of “DWTS” premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.