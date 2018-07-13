Tinashe Goes Off On An Ex On New Single, ‘Like I Used To’

With all the public drama concerning her love life, Tinashe capitalizes on the gossip headlines by dropping a new ex-centered song called, “Like I Used To.”

The lyrics find Tinashe recalling a break-up, speculated to be inspired by her split from NBA player Ben Simmons, who reportedly “moved on quickly ” from Tinashe to Kendall Jenner.

“Riding down Hollywood, I’m cruising / Can’t be stagnant, gotta keep it moving / I gave up all my love but you abused it / Now you just something I checked off my to-do list,” Tinashe sings. “This shit too easy like a free-throw,” she references to basketball, further driving the point home that “Like I Used To” is based on her feelings about her split from the Philadelphia 76ers star.

According to track’s producer Hitmaka, the single is the first from the singer’s upcoming new album Nashe, which follows her sophomore project, Joyride.