Case Taps Teddy Riley & Tank For Smooth Groove, ‘Make Love’

Fresh off of Case’s upcoming album, Therapy (due out on Sept 21st), comes the smooth, breezy single “Make Love,” featuring legendary R&B singer/songwriter/producer Teddy Riley and R&B star Tank.

All three artists boast longevity in the R&B game (all having made classics hits from the 90s), so this collab features heavy throwback vibes. Written and produced by Riley and J-Sol, the song is a light R&B groove reminiscent of Riley’s days in the quartet, Blackstreet.

On the song, each crooner takes turn expressing passionate intentions with their respective lovers: Case takes the reins on the first verse, singing about how he wants every inch of his lover from “head to toe,” and Tank adds his verse of lustful intentions: “Slide closer to me / You got what I need / Girl, I need to see your body on me,” he sings. Riley adds his vocals on the chorus and bridge.

Therapy follows Case’s 2017 project Love Jones Vol. 1 and 2015’s Heaven’s Door.

