While all eyes are on Bobby Brown following his well-received, two-night BET biopic last week, he uses all of this attention to rejuvenate his career with a new single called “Like Bobby.” The song reunites Bobby with legendary producers/writers Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley, both of whom he collaborated with on his classic 1988 album, Don’t Be Cruel.

The tune finds Bobby singing about how he still got it despite his setbacks and is a mix of contemporary sounds (on the verses) mixed with the classic Bobby/Teddy/Babyface dynamic on the hook, horns and all.

“Good times to bad times to worst times / I don’t even know why I’m still alive / When God has a plan you don’t ask why,” he sings. “I gotta be what I be / ‘Cause in the end G*d damn I gotta real like Bobby B,” he sings.

Stream below.