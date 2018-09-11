Estelle Releases ‘Lovers Rock’ Video and Album (Stream)

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Estelle has released her fifth studio album, Lover’s Rock.

The project features 14 tracks and tells the tale of her parents’ love story through the lens of a reggae vantage point, highlighting her Jamaican roots. According to a press release, “Lover’s Rock is a timeline of her parent’s love as it begins with the exhilarating feeling of a new love found to heartache to self-worth and to ultimately reconciliation.”

Producers Supa Dups (Drake, Beenie Man), Reefa (Lil Wayne), Jerry Wonda (Wyclef Jean, Justin Bieber), Harmony Samuels (Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez), and Dre Harris (Michael Jackson, Mary J Blige) all contributed to the album. Guest appearances from artists include HoodCelebrityy, Chronixx, Kranium, Luke James, Tarrus Riley, Maleek Berry, Alicai Harley, Konshens, and her own label signees, Nick & Navi.

Below is the mashup video for two of the LP’s cuts, “Sweetly” and “So Easy” (ft. Luke James). Watch the video and stream the full LP below.