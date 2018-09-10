OVO Sound’s Majid Jordan Releases Two Newbies, ‘All Over You’ & ‘Spirit’

Following the release of their sophomore album, The Space Between, last October, OVO Sound duo Majid Jordan have returned with two newbies for your listening pleasure: the uptempo jam “All Over You” and sultry groove “Spirit.”

“All Over You” is for the dance floor as they sing, “Handle with care, never thought I’d see the day / I want you right here, feel my love in everywhere.”

“Spirit,” on the other hand, is slowed down for more romantic times. “Got me on a wave,” Majid Al Maskati resounds on the chill groove.

Listen below: