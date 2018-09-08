L.A. Heat! Sean Gast & Skeme Close out the Summer with, “All For Me”

Over the past several years, well-established West Coast recording artist Skeme has developed into a must-have on any high-profile project coming from the Left. From Iggy Azalia, to Schoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, and now new sensation Sean Gast. Today, the two L.A. collaborators come together to unveil a great summer finale in new single, “All For Me”.

Produced by Justin Bieber producer Zach Brunson, “All For Me” is a smooth, savvy, and street track that combines an introduction to Sean Gast’s new sound of R&E (Rhythm & Español) with Skeme’s signature wordplay. Skeme’s custom lyricism amplifies Gast into a must-hear thanks to his West Coast credentials. Radio-friendly, “All For Me” is the third official single release from the 20-year-old rising star and the return of Skeme since his ‘Paranoia’ mixtape release (2016).

“All For Me” is slated to appear on Sean Gast’s debut EP entitled, Good Company. Along with “All For Me,” the EP features previous hit singles, “Party in the Hills” and “Buena Compania.” Featuring guest appearances by Rich The Kid, with production by The Profit$ and award-winning Cassius Clay, ‘Good Company’ will be available on all streaming platforms via EMPIRE on October 9th.

Words by Bryson “Boom” Paul