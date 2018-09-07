PREMIERE: Sam Era – Nothing Was The Same

Phoenix-based singer-songwriter Sam Era premieres the new single, “Nothing Was The Same,” a song that explores the lonely corner of being in a secret relationship with someone. On the wavy ballad, the R&B songstress’ mellow-dramatic tone grabs your ear as she strikes with her real to life lyrics.

“‘Nothing Was The Same’ is about getting your heart broken and the emotions you face while dealing with it,” Sam tells Singersroom. “Ultimately it is a classic tale of unrequited love. Long story short: I really loved a guy, who didn’t love me back, but liked me enough to keep me around for when he was bored or didn’t have anyone else to keep him company. It made me feel so unworthy. However, at the time I was so blinded I really didn’t see it until much, much later, but I guess hindsight is 20/20 in both life and relationships.”

Sam Era spent her childhood studying classical and jazz voice. After college, her pursuit of music launched when her cover of Beyonce’s single, “Crazy In Love,” gain some attention. She connected with producer Devon Hancock just over a year ago, and the two became instant musical partners. “Nothing Was The Same” is the first single to stem from these past sessions, and Sam is thrilled to start sharing her music with the world. She will continue to release additional singles throughout 2018, with her debut album to follow in January 2019.

Stream the new single on Spotify below:

Photo Credit: Marc Steiner