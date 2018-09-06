QUIÑ Utilizes R&B Classic For New Single ‘Remind Me’

We haven’t heard from L.A.-based, alt-soul singer QUIÑ since her Syd-assisted offering “Sticky Situation” back in summer ’17, but now she returns with a sexy visual for her new single, “Remind Me.”

Produced by The Cool Kid’s Chuck Inglish, the track features a cool, chill vibe reminiscent of the 90s as QUIÑ coos an interpolation melody of Patrice Rushen’s 1982 hit “Forget Me Nots.” The video finds the singer with a new, longer hairdo as she oozes carefree sensuality.

“Remind Me” comes from QUIÑ’s upcoming project, LUCID, due sometime this September.

Watch QUIÑ’s seductive offering below: