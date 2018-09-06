Lenny Williams Proves He’s Still ‘Fine’ as Wine In New Video

Seventy-three-year-old living soul legend Lenny Williams is one of a few legends we are fortunate to still have with us. Known for his 1978 hit ballad “Cause I Love You” and other 1970s work, Williams is still making new music and touring.

The crooner is back with a brand new single entitled “Fine” and its accompanying music video. Just in case you were wondering how he’s been, Lenny lets us know he’s doing just fine in the song/video.

“I’m doing fine (if anybody asks you) / I’m OK (if anybody’s checking) / Don’t you worry ’bout me, ’cause I’m OK,” he sings.

The visual shows he’s aging like fine wine as he dances with his wife of 35 years and rides out in a smooth whip. We wanna be like Mr. Lenny when we grow up!

Watch below:

“Fine” is now available on all digital outlets.