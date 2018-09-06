Donald Glover Wants His Royalties; Inks Deal With Adidas

Singer/rapper Childish Gambino, real name Donald Glover, is thinking about suing his record label for allegedly taking a bigger slice of his royalties.

Glover claims Glassnote Entertainment Group should not be allowed to take home 50 percent of his streaming royalties.

Earlier this year, the label filed legal documents asking a judge to make a decision on the matter. Now, according to new court documents obtained by The Blast, Glover says he “intends to assert counterclaims” to pick up the $700,000 in streaming royalties he believes he’s owed.

“Glassnote’s multiple breaches under the License Agreement concern, among other things, the taking of excess distribution fees, underreporting of international revenues, deduction of excess producer royalties, underreporting of merchandise sales, and undocumented manufacturing expense charges,” the paperwork reads.

In related news, Glover has inked a new brand ambassador deal with Addidas. Accompanied with the announcement is a short animated video that serves as a continuation of his recently released “It Feels Like Summer” music video. In the clip, glover is seen taking off his kicks and putting on a fresh pair of Adidas.

