Childish Gambino Hits The Mark Again With ‘Feels Like Summer’ Video

Back in May, Childish Gambino dropped his artistically-controversial video for “This Is America,” a statement piece commended by many for its metaphorically-strong rendering of the way this country operates, especially towards black people.

Now, the R&B/Hip Hop talent returns with another strong visual for his summer banger, “Feels Like Summer.” Much like “This is America,” the visual for “Feels Like Summer” forces you to watch a few times to catch everything. Gambino co-directed the animated clip with Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp, and the clip portrays the artist as he walks through his neighborhood on a summer evening. He runs into celebs as they interact with each other, often regarding recent headlines.

For instance, Kanye, Rihanna, Drake, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, J. Cole, Migos, Birdman, Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, and many more all appear in the clip as their cartoon selves. In one scene, Michelle Obama comforts a crying Kanye West as he wears a MAGA hat. In another scene, Travis Scott knocks down Nicki Minaj’s tower of toy blocks, touching on Nicki’s recent beef with Travis’ chart-topping album. Kodak Black is seen on house arrest, and Migos play basketball in a driveway.

See how many other situations and celebs you can catch in Childish Gambino’s “Feel’s Like Summer” video.