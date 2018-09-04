Mya Links Up With Tink For Bouncy Bop ‘G.M.O. (Got My Own)’

Mya is doing the damn indie thang! For the past few years, she’s been cranking out jams and bops on the indie circuit; her 2016 LP Smoove Jones even earned a Grammy nomination.

In April 018, she dropped another opus called T.K.O (The Knock Out), and now she’s back with a surprise collab with Chi-Town rapper/singer-songwriter Tink called “G.M.O. (Got My Own).”

Produced by MyGuyMars and Resource, the song finds Mya stating she has the financial means to lavishly take care of herself, but if her love interest wants to cash out on her, she won’t turn it down!

“Don’t need money, got my own / I got bags, bags to blow. Don’t need dough, but you can spend it, if you want,” Mya sings.

Tink adds: “Young and I got my own / ni**as doing that cuz my body on whoa.”

Stream the bop below: