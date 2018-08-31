Los Angeles based R&B singer and songwriter Kelvin Frazier, Ph.D takes on episode 5 of Singersroom’s “Voice & Acoustics,” a performance series that showcases the fearless vocal delivery of singers backed by minimal instrumentation.

For his live session, the talented crooner delivers an eargasmic and heartfelt rendition of his song “Heart’s Desire,” a record that should bring more understanding to relationships. Accompanying Frazier are guitarist Xergio Ramos and pianist Jarvis Barnes.

Watch Kelvin Frazier’s satisfying acoustic performance below:

You can find “Heart’s Desire” on Frazier’s “Conquer All” EP, which was released earlier this year and peaked at the 25th position on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart.

As Kelvin pursues his passion as an R&B musician, he also works as an R&D Electrochemist, teaches Organic Chemistry as an Adjunct Professor, and sits on the board of directors for two non-profits.

@KelvinMusicLLC