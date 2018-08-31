H.E.R. Tributes Aretha Franklin With New Song, ‘Let’s Get Away’

H.E.R. says goodbye to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin through song.

The rising R&B star shares the special tribute, “Let’s Get Away,” which samples Franklin’s classic “Day Dreaming,” a song from her 1972 album, ‘Young, Gifted and Black.’

“We’ll miss you, Aretha Franklin,” tweeted H.E.R. about the infectious record.

On the song, the singer/songwriter mesmerizes with her soulful and buttery delivery as she coos, “Hey, baby let’s get away, let’s go somewhere far.”

H.E.R. recently released the six-track EP, I Used to Know Her: The Prelude, which features a collaboration with Bryson Tiller (“Could’ve Been”) and the Lauryn Hill-inspired “Lost Souls.”

As we write this post, Franklin, who passed on earlier this month at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, is being celebrated in a six-hour funeral service. Th

The service will be the last event after a four-day celebration of the icon’s life. The events included two days where the public could visit Franklin’s body laying in repose, and a star-studded tribute concert.