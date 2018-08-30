Nao – Make It Out Alive Ft. SiR

UK songstress Nao releases her sonically-exhilarating new single “Make It Out Alive” ft. Top Dawg Entertainment crooner, SiR. Lifted from her highly-anticipated sophomore album, due later this year, the song brings out Nao’s strong vocals as SiR brings his distinctive, soulful flows for a solid collaboration.

“‘Make It Out Alive’ really sums up what my album is about. I’d hit my late twenties and everything was in flux; relationships, work life, home situation, everything. I was lost and I genuinely had to ask ‘how do you make it out of here?'” states Nao. “The idea of making it a duet was to reflect how many people, all over the world, are going through the same experience. I’d been a huge fan of SiR’s voice and songwriting for a while so I was over the moon when he agreed to join me on the track.”

“Make It Out Alive” follows Nao’s recent single “Another Lifetime” which marked her musical return two years after the release of her debut album For All We Know.