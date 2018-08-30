PREMIERE: Jimi Noel – Savage

Today (August 30), Brooklyn-based trap/R&B artist Jimi Noel drops a hot new single called “Savage.”

“Savage” is based on that moment when a relationship goes wrong because of infidelity and disloyalty, leaving scars and numbness in its wake.

“Hurt people hurt people. So I had to put it in my own perspective and slap it on a record. This is based on a true story,” Jimi explains.

On the song, the Brooklyn artist brings a smooth, harmonic sound to the boppin’ R&B track that was co-produced by Jimi and his production partner, Lehkz, and mastered by KQuick (who is an artist himself signed to J.Cole’s label, Dreamville).

Jimi (an acronym for Jump Into My Imagination) grew up listening to music by playing with his mother’s record player, and like a lot of aspiring performers, “practicing” performances in the mirror. Jimi was originally on the road to a professional sports career in basketball but got permanently sidelined due to an injury. The experience motivated him to pursue his passion for music and dedicate his time to crafting and mastering his skills. He is influenced by artists like Miguel, Usher, and The-Dream.