Yesterday (Aug. 29th) would have marked the 60th birthday of the late, great Michael Jackson. To honor him, his younger sister, icon-in-her-own-right Janet Jackson, dropped a short clip of her new video inspired by the King of Pop’s 1992 visual “Remember the Time.”

Janet linked up with social media celebs Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers and Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor for the humorous clip, which finds Janet as African royalty as she decides the fates of prisoners if they don’t entertain her as she pleases.

Much like model Iman’s role as Nefertiti in the original video, Janet puts on a stoic face as she decides who is the best entertainer; passes on King Bach’s act, but approves of BlameItOnKway’s dance routine, which he does to her latest Daddy Yankee-assisted single, “Made For Now.”

Watch below:



TMZ reports Kway met Janet at the Billboard Awards earlier this year, and the social media star pitched the idea of recreating the video of MJ’s 1992 hit to Jackson, and releasing it on his 60th birthday.