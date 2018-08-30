Christina Milian’s Home Burglarized Twice in One Week

Christina Milian is the latest celebrity target by burglars.

The R&B artist and actress, 36, and her boyfriend, French singer Matt Pokora, 32, was robbed twice in four days. According to TMZ, thieves broke into their home last Friday and again on Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources said the San Fernando Valley home was targeted by criminals who entered by smashing a side door – a similar method to last week’s crime. The thieves reportedly triggered the couple’s alarm system but got away before security staff arrived.

The incident is under investigation by Los Angeles police detectives, and it’s currently unclear if both burglaries were by the same offenders. The first burglary reportedly cost the couple $100,000 of jewelry and watches.

Milian and Pokora have been out of the U.S., traveling to Puerto Rico and then his native France. The R&B star has been posting snaps of her sunning herself on her holidays on Instagram.

The two burglaries are just the latest in a string of break-ins at the homes of celebrities, with Wiz Khalifa, Bella Thorne, French Montana and John Mayer all recent victims.

Mayer had more than $200,000 of property, including watches and music equipment, stolen in a burglary earlier this month, while two armed robbers hit French’s property in a guarded, gated community in Calabasas.

Bella Thorne thwarted thieves attempt to rob her San Fernando Valley home – scaring the culprit away before calling the police. Wiz was also spared after his house sitter frightened would-be robbers before they managed to take any of his valuables.