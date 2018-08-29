London Crooner Mo Brandis Offers Fresh, New EP, ‘8’

Following the release of his tracks “Think,” “Cold Love,” and “Smoke & Mirrors” this year, Mo Brandis releases his second EP titled 8 – including the unreleased track “Heaven Can Wait.”

8 outlines a project of bold melodies and electronic experimentation, layering crisp synths and beats under Mo’s vocals, underlining an edgier new direction to his work.

Speaking on the new EP ‘8’, Mo states: “I’ve now released eight songs as a solo artist and 8 has always been my favorite number. It also stands for infinity and new beginnings, and every song feels like a new beginning. You never know what’s going to happen with it – it may never see the light of day or be heard by millions of people around the world. I’ve been fortunate enough to experience both and for me it’s that kid-like excitement for new music that will always bring me back to that beginning.”

The unreleased “Heaven Can Wait” especially comes through as a sophisticated, jagged, synth-laden gem that will conjure comparisons to the work of Nao and Bonzai.