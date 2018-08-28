Jake&Papa Drops New Project, ‘The R.O.S.E Tape’

2018-08-28

All year, Jake&Papa have been dropping hot loosies, so little did we know they were planning to release a short mixtape called “The R.O.S.E Tape,” but we’re here!

You won’t find the previously-released “loosies” on this project though, rather 6 new songs that probably didn’t make the cut from their EP Tattoos&BluesII, due this coming fall (but they’re all fire, nonetheless). For instance, “Yaeyae” features a catchy, bouncy hook, and “Always Be…” features a sample of the Mariah Carey classic “Always Be My Baby” for a modern twist.

Stream and enjoy below:

