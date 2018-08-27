Masego Announces “Lady Lady’ Album; Drops Newbie, ‘Old Age’ ft. SiR

Rising, multi-talented artist Masego is getting his debut album Lady, Lady ready for release on September 7th. The project will boast 13 tracks and is themed around how women have shaped him into the person he is today.

Along with the album announcement, Masego has dropped a new track called “Old Age” from the set, a funky tune featuring Top Dog Entertainment singer SiR. On the song, both Masego and SiR talk about how they prefer older women to women their age, and proudly sing about the perks of getting a “sugar mama.”

Listen to the single and check out the tracklist of Lady, Lady below. Also, check out Masego in a city near you when he’ll go on tour this fall. See dates HERE.

1. “Silk…”

2. “I Had a Vision”

3. “Lavish Lullaby”

4. “Old Age” feat. SiR

5. “Prone”

6. “Sugar Walls”

7. Queen Tings feat. Tiffany Gouche

8. “Just a Little” feat. Dewayne Jackson

9. “Shawty Fishin’ (Blame the Net)”

10. “Lady Lady”

11. “24 hr. Relationship”

12. “Black Love”

13. “Tadow” feat. FKJ