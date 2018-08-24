LaToiya Williams – Save Your Love For Me

From her forthcoming album “Blue Rose,” coming this fall, LaToiya Williams releases her new single, “Save Your Love For Me” (now available on all digital outlets).

The song is a classic R&B love ballad about hoping a lover’s feelings won’t wane during a separation. “So daring, help me please / have mercy on a fool like me, I know I’m lost but still I plea / and pray you’ll save your love for me.”

LaToiya Williams helped to create hits with Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Anthony Hamilton, Wiz Khalifa, The Game, Dr Dre, Busta Rhyme, Talib Kweli, Young Buck and many more.

LaToiya has appeared on a variety of well-known projects, including soundtracks for major motion pictures (“Baby Boy, Soul Plane, Fat Albert, The Wash, Bones” and more) and critically-acclaimed best sellers like Jay-Z’s “The Blueprint 2.1” album that she featured on the track “All Around The World.”

In addition to these memorable guest features, she was heavily showcased on the 2002 “Doggystyle All Stars” album released on Snoop’s label that featured the single and video “Fallen Star” and sung background for Gladys Knight and Yolanda Adams, earning her a large following eager to hear more from her.

Twitter: @therealLatoiya

Instragram: Latoiyawilliams