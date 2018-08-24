Candice Glover Releases Video for Empowering Single ‘Break Me’

Season 12 ‘American Idol’ winner Candice Glover has released a liberating video for her new single, “Break Me.”

The song is an empowering ballad for women who refuse to back down from mistreatment in love and life, and a reminder to follow their hearts.

In the Cory Short-directed clip, Candice triumphantly belts out the song while vignettes of smiling faces of women flash on the screen. In another scene, Glover and a group of women destroy a car with sledgehammers, signifying a release of anger and taking control.

Speaking on the song, Glover told Local Life SC: “I want to tell all the young women out there that whatever you’ve been through, your best days are ahead. We’re all taking back our power. I want to empower women. It’s a coincidence the song came out now. I wrote that song from an authentic part in my heart,” Glover added. “I want to encourage all of the women and men in my hometown to just do it. Follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid.”

Glover plans to release a new album soon, but in the meantime, watch Candice’s empowering video below: