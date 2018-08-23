R&B Looping Artist Taylor Mallory Releases ‘Take Control’ LP

Last year, Level Next Music recording artist Taylor Mallory became a “looping” artist and released his single “Take Control.” Now, he’s back with a new album of the same name, loaded with his fresh alternative R&B sound.

“This album is about letting go of your pride and realizing that your baggage doesn’t define you,” Mallory explains.

The Chicago-based artist is creating an R&B experience where he creates the music live on stage using a series of loops in a performance style he calls “looping.” Comprised of smooth vocal loops, synths, and progressive drum programming, his looping style brings a creative approach to R&B.

Listen to the edgy sounds of Taylor below and watch him work his looping skills on “The Jam” segment of Chicago Morning show “The U.”

