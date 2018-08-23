Chicago Crooner Chris Rob Releases Soulful Single, ‘No Doubt’

Chris Rob takes a page from the old-school swing handbook on his funky, soulful single “No Doubt.”

Reminiscent of 80’s soul music, “No Doubt” features a nostalgic, churchy-soul vibe, and when laced with Chris Rob’s smooth vocals, the song is sure to get you up and steppin’ at your next cookout! You’ll be transported through a time machine, as the song modernized the sounds that shaped the music of Motown.

Chris Rob’s goal is to first and foremost connect to the audience, using genuine and heartwarming lyrics to tap into their souls. Some of his most noteworthy accomplishments include his recent tour through Europe as part of The New Stars of America: Body & Soul Tour, being a featured artist at Montreal Jazz Festival, producing for and touring with Grammy Award-winning artist Roberta Flack, opening for and performing with Stevie Wonder at President Obama’s Pre-Inaugural Ball, as well as contributing to Kanye West’s Grammy award-winning album Graduation. He also served as music director for John Legend’s Get Lifted Tour.

One of Chris Rob’s singles “Sex Money & Drugs” from his critically acclaimed EP Mental Notes was featured in Tyler Perry’s film “Peeples,” while club bangers like “Touch The Sky” with co-producer DJ Daryl James recently hit number one on dance floor charts. In addition to his own shows, he’s also working behind the scenes as a writer and stage director for his older brother, comedian/actor/musician Craig Robinson (“The Office”), as well as performing with comedian Dave Chappelle, R & B legends like Nile Rogers and Anita Baker, and hip-hop artists like Talib Kweli and Rakim.