Craving new T-Pain music?

The Florida artist is letting his previously-unreleased music go for the low-low price of free in his Soundcloud-released EP “Everything Must Go (Vol. 1).”

The set is the first in a series and is comprised of 13-tracks Pain had in the vault for years. Ace Hood, Joe Budden and Joey Bada$$ all appear on various tracks.

T-Pain released in an IG live stream last week detailing the reason why it took him so long to finish the songs for any type of release. Some songs he said he wasn’t feeling at the time, and others he simply was too drunk to finish.

Stream the first installment below: