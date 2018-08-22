Miami’s Zoey Dollaz and Cuzin Ryan Drop “The Party”

Switching gears, rapper Zoey Dollaz lends a verse on R&B vocalists’ Cuzin Ryan’s new single “The Party.” The song was first seen on Revolt TV and it’s steady making waves, especially in Cuzin’s hometown of Miami, Florida. The banger heavily sample’s Jagged Edge’s classic “Where The Party At,” which is timely with the So So Def tour heading to cities everywhere.

The single was remixed and produced by Bigg D and Lamb.

Ryan is currently in the process of developing his mixtape “East Side, East Side” which will be dropping soon. Outside of making music, Ryan works with private homeowners to provide a better living lifestyle for low-income families.