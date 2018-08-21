Ariana Grande Performs ‘God Is a Woman’ at 2018 VMAs

Ariana Grande follows up the release of her fourth studio album, Sweetener, with an exhilarating performance of her single “God Is a Woman” during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Joined by a plethora of female backup dancers, the Pop songstress kicked off her set by recreating The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci while blessing viewers with her powerhouse vocals. Some called the performance controversial as Grande wrapped her set by adding her own twist to Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, ultimately ending side by side with her grandmother, mother, and aunt, who all held hands.

Grande, who took home the award for Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry,” attended the awards ceremony with fiance Pete Davidson. The couple walked the red carpet hand in hand.

