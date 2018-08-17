Ariana Grande Gives ‘Sweetener’ to The World (Stream)

Pop star Ariana Grande releases her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Sweetener.’

The 15-song project is headed by the first single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” which debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100; The promotional single, “The Light Is Coming,” featuring Nicki Minaj, and the official second single “God Is a Woman.” ‘Sweetener’ features also collaborations with MissyElliott (“borderline”) and Pharrell Williams (“blazed”).

‘Sweetener’ drops a little over a year after the devastating attack at her Manchester concert in 2017 that killed 22 people. “I’ve always just been like a shiny, singing, 5-6-7-8, sexy-dance…sexy thing. But now it’s like, ‘OK … issa bop — but issa message,” she told The FADER. “Issa bop but also has chunks of my soul in it. Here you go. Also, I cried 10 hundred times in the session writing it for you. Here is my bleeding heart, and here is a trap beat behind it.’ There’s definitely some crying-on-the-dancefloor stuff on this one.”

Grande also told Jimmy Fallon title of her project and the body of work is meant to uplift people affected by the situation. “It’s called Sweetener because it’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or someone’s life, or somebody else who brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation,” she said.

Stream ‘Sweetener’ below or Here with purchase option: