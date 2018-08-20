Macy Gray To Release Her 10th Studio Album ‘Ruby’ In September

Today (Aug. 20), Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Macy Gray announces September 21st as the official worldwide release date of her tenth studio album, Ruby (on Artistry Music, a Mack Avenue Records imprint).

On the forthcoming set, Macy collaborates with music luminaries that include guitarist Gary Clark, Jr. and producers Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande, Maroon 5), Tommy Brown (Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony), Tommy Parker (Janet Jackson, Kelly Rowland). She also enlists fellow platinum singer-songwriter, Meghan Trainor, on the first single “Sugar Daddy” alongside Bianca “Blush” Atterberry, Tommy Brown and Thomas Lumpkins.

Ruby offers fans a slice of soul, blues, jazz, R&B and pop with a Macy Gray twist and it’s a follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2016 jazz covers album, Stripped.

The lead single off the album “Sugar Daddy” is already climbing up the Adult R&B Songs chart (watch the Christian Lamb directed video here.

You can pre-save the album here.

RUBY track listing Buddha featuring Gary Clark, Jr. Cold World Over You White Man Tell Me Sugar Daddy When It Ends Just Like Jenny Jealousy Shinanigins But He Loves Me Witness­­