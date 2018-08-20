GOV Drops New LP, ‘The Red Room’ (Stream)

GOV (a new voice originally from London, UK but now based in Toronto, Canada) drops a new LP titled “The Red Room,” which blends the dark-toned R&B known as the “Toronto sound” with electro-pop and Hip Hop.

Speaking on the new album GOV says, “The Red Room marks a point of freedom in my career; creatively, personally and just in life in general. I decided not to confine myself to a certain genre or sound and put together a body of work which best described where I was in life at the time. So a lot of it is free flowing and just consistent vibes that lead into the next. I designed it as a project you can play from end-to-end and wanted to take you through a sonic journey ranging from electro, alternative, R&B and pop. Welcome to The Red Room.”

Stream below:

GOV created a buzz in 2016 with his debut EP release “Nights,” the project featured guest artists such as Amir Obe, and Ye Ali. In May 2017, GOV released his second official EP “The Roses”. To accompany the project GOV put together a short film that was scored with music from the EP. The EP and the short film were heavily inspired by the city of Toronto and GOV’s experiences in the city.