Ariana Grande Promotes Women In New Video “God Is A Woman’

Ariana Grande’s single “God Is A Woman” will perk up some people’s ears. On Friday (June 13), she released the music video for the song, lifted from her upcoming Sweetener album (due on Aug 17).

The song/visual touches on religious and feminist themes, including Ariana in the center of a galaxy, holding the world in her womb, and a memorable final scene in which Grande provides a feminist reimagining of Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam.

However, while the title and visual promotes femininity and the ways women hold a significant stake in everything, the lyrics focus on more sexual themes.

“You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you /My one, when all is said and done / You’ll believe God is a woman / And I, I feel it after midnight,” she sings on the chorus.