Teyana Taylor Launches Her Own Tour Without Jeremih

We’ve heard of snatching wigs, but folks are out here snatching tours, now?!

Just yesterday (August 15), Teyana Taylor dropped out of Jeremih’s “Later That Night” Tour after claiming she was being “mistreated” by the crooner. But the show must go on.

Today, Taylor has revealed the trek will continue without Jeremih! From the way it sounds, she kicked headliner Jeremih off his own tour and renamed the trek the “KTSE on Aisle VII Tour.” Dani Leigh will continue on as the supporting act and the dates will remain the same (except for a Toronto show which will be rescheduled).

“#LaterThatNightTour will now be the #KTSEOnAlseVII TOUR,” tweeted Taylor. “Toronto will be rescheduled for later this week & All other dates will remain the same. I will also keep @DaniLeigh on as my special guest ❤ I promised y’all I would work it out regardless.”

Taylor announced that she was done with the tour after being “extremely mistreated” by her tourmate. It seemed Teyana was angry that Jeremih’s team didn’t acknowledge her on tour promotions despite her being a crowd draw: according to Taylor, fans would leave after she performed despite being a supporting act.

She previously tweeted, “I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this nigga out,” tweeted Teyana. “I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded!”

KTSE on Aisle VII Tour Dates:

8/17 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

8/19 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

8/21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

8/24 – Houston, TX – The Revention Music Center w/ Daniel Caesar

8/25 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

8/28 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

9/3 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC

9/4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory was N Park

9/5 – San Francisco Regency Ballroom

9/7 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox Sodo

9/8 – Portland, OR – The Crystal Ballroom

9/15 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park

FOR TICKETS, find it city at: axs.com etix.com ticketfly.com ticketweb.com