Ja Rule & Ashanti Collab On New Song “Encore”

After announcing a joint album inspired by JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Everything Is Love, Murder Inc. duo Ashanti and Ja Rule are back for an “Encore.”

The song is a spin-off of Cheryl Lynn’s 1983 hit “Encore” with Ashanti providing the melody and Ja offering rap flow about a night of dancing and maybe even a one-night stand. “Your good love deserves an encore,” Ashanti sings on the hook.

Listen below:

Ja Rule and Ashanti are known for their early 00s radio hits such as “Always On Time,” “Mesmerize,” and “Wonderful.”